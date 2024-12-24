Scarborough family bids to raise £20,000 by the end of the year for children's cancer charity

Bryony Jackson, Nicky Hurrell, Isla Byrne and Sally Alexander cheer after finishing their charity walk in October

A Scarborough family has raised more than £17,000 for children’s cancer charity Young Lives vs Cancer.

Bryony Jackson, Nicky Hurrell, Sally Alexander, and their family and friends set themselves a challenge to raise money in aid of Young Lives Vs Cancer.

The charity is providing vital support to Isla Byrne aged 8, a very precious and courageous member of their family, and her parents through Isla’s lengthy and gruelling treatment for a rare cancer.

Since her diagnosis, Isla has received treatment including proton beam therapy, radiotherapy, and a total of 84 sessions of chemotherapy – with the final surgery right before Christmas.

The main challenge involved them climbing and descending the 199 steps to Whitby Abbey 14 times – a total elevation of 168m and 2786 steps up - and then walking the 14 miles through the North York Moors National Park, from Whitby to Bryony’s home in Harwood Dale.

They successfully completed the challenge on October 31 but that’s not where the fundraising ended!

They have done numerous other events, from bake sales, to raffles to quizzes and have so far raised over £17,000.

"We just wanted to do whatever we could to raise money to help other children like Isla because when children get cancer, the effect on the rest of the family is huge," said Ms Jackson.

The final event is set for New Years Eve at The Falcon Inn, on the Whitby Road, where they will be auctioning off a framed Scarborough Athletic shirt signed by all the players, which was kindly donated by Betton Wines and framed by The Picture Place in Wykeham.

As well as the live auction there will be food served from 5pm-8pm, and live music from The Epics from 9pm.

Bryony and her family are hoping to push over the £20,000 mark as the clock strikes midnight.

Its not too late to donate – just pop on to their just giving page: Bryony Jackson is fundraising for Young Lives vs Cancer