Scarborough family donates more than £6,000 in memory of much-loved son Tyler Neville who passed away in July

Cheques have been presented to four Scarborough educational establishments in loving memory of Tyler Neville

Tyler, who passed away on July 8 at the age of 22, was a well-known face around Scarborough and more than 140 people attended his funeral to say goodbye.

Now the family, who had been raising funds to help Tyler in the future, have donated more than £6,000 to the educational organisations which Tyler interacted with during his life.

Tyler’s sister, Hannah Neville, 25, said: “ We set up a trust for Tyler in 2002 and my dad did loads of fundraising.

Hannah Neville presents a cheque for £1,584 to The Street

“He wrote to Tiger Woods, Rolex and train robber Ronnie Biggs asking for donations and ran raffles, tombolas and did a number of other things to raise money.

“One person even sat in a bath of maggots to raise funds for Tyler.”

In total, Mr Neville’s efforts raised more than £11,000 for Tyler.

Since Tyler passed away, the family have wanted to do some good with what remained of the money and decided to donate it to the places that Tyler had been in education.

Hannah Neville presents a cheque for £1,584 to Springhead School

Cheques for £1,554 were presented to Woodlands Academy, the Street, Springhead School and Mencap.

The Street, who held a party in honour of Tyler earlier this month, plan to install a bench and plaque in Tyler’s memory and will use the donation to take their students on a really nice day out.

Springhead plans to either take their pupils to see Cinderella or invest in a sensory swing.

Mencap will use the funds to go out more into the community and Woodlands plan to let the school council decide how best to spend the money.

Hannah Neville presents a cheque for £1,584 to Woodland's Academy

Miss Neville said: “Tyler was one of a kind, my dad always described him as one in a million

“He was very rowdy, very loud and very cheerful. He enjoyed music and loved the Beatles so much we had a yellow submarine on his coffin.

“He loved dancing to music and we played Abba at his funeral and he would always say ‘Toodle Pip’ instead of saying goodbye.

“We wanted to show people what we are still doing in his honour and that Tyler is still doing good.”