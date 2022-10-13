Jo and Kevin Sykes, along with their teenage daughters Gemma, Libby and Caitlin, will spend 13 days trekking to reach a height of 5,364m.

The couple’s son Lewis was also keen to take part, but is currently on deployment in the Navy.

The idea came about at the Christmas dinner table before lockdown.

Kevin, Gemma, Libby, Jo and Caitlin Sykes, who are taking on a trek to Everest base camp.

The family wanted a challenge to support Saint Catherine’s as two beloved family members, Grandad Stuart and Uncle Cyril, were both cared for by the hospice.

Jo said: “My husband has done lots of challenges before including Kilimanjaro and the Great Wall of China and we both did the Atlas Mountains trek for the hospice in 2018.

"Kev suggested Everest Base Camp - I said no way and everyone else said yes!

She added: “I’m feeling excited but really nervous too.

"I started training a year last May.

"The girls are very active anyway, but Kev and I have been going to the gym and doing lots of walking.

“When we told friends and family we were doing this they weren’t surprised!

"They asked why and we said why not?

"Life’s too short and it’s a great opportunity for the girls to see the culture.

"Plus, the hospice is very important to us as a family.”