Scarborough family set for Everest Base Camp trek to raise cash for Saint Catherine’s
A Scarborough family is gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime after deciding to trek to Mount Everest Base Camp in aid of Saint Catherine’s Hospice.
Jo and Kevin Sykes, along with their teenage daughters Gemma, Libby and Caitlin, will spend 13 days trekking to reach a height of 5,364m.
The couple’s son Lewis was also keen to take part, but is currently on deployment in the Navy.
The idea came about at the Christmas dinner table before lockdown.
The family wanted a challenge to support Saint Catherine’s as two beloved family members, Grandad Stuart and Uncle Cyril, were both cared for by the hospice.
Jo said: “My husband has done lots of challenges before including Kilimanjaro and the Great Wall of China and we both did the Atlas Mountains trek for the hospice in 2018.
"Kev suggested Everest Base Camp - I said no way and everyone else said yes!
She added: “I’m feeling excited but really nervous too.
"I started training a year last May.
"The girls are very active anyway, but Kev and I have been going to the gym and doing lots of walking.
“When we told friends and family we were doing this they weren’t surprised!
"They asked why and we said why not?
"Life’s too short and it’s a great opportunity for the girls to see the culture.
"Plus, the hospice is very important to us as a family.”
Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joanna-sykes4 if you would like to sponsor the Sykes family on the base camp trip.