A new festival will be launched in Scarborough next month as part of a three-year vision to boost arts and culture and to help to improve job opportunities on the coast in North Yorkshire. (Lights: Koros Design)

The Scarborough Lights festival will bring spectacular illuminated art installations to the town, showcasing the work of international, national and local artists.

The new arts event will attract more visitors to Scarborough during a traditionally quiet time of year for tourism.

The festival will be staged from Wednesday, November 15, until Saturday, December 23, and tickets have gone on sale this week.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first event as part of the Scarborough Fair cultural initiative, which is being funded by £1.2 million from the Government’s Towns Fund programme.

The fair, which was last held in the 18th century, is being revived as a year-round programme of arts, heritage, music and sports events and is expected to run until 2026.

The overarching strategy of the Scarborough Fair project is to bring significant economic benefits to the coast with better quality jobs and training as well as involving communities to help tackle social deprivation.

It is also hoped that the events will help create a year-round visitor economy for the county, which is a major ambition of North Yorkshire Council.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for arts and culture, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Scarborough Lights represents a milestone for us in bringing a greater breadth of arts and cultural events to North Yorkshire.

“First and foremost, it is an event that we hope will be fun and entertaining for communities in Scarborough as well as bringing in thousands more people to the town.

“But there will hopefully be longer-term benefits for the town, both economically and socially, as part of Scarborough Fair’s programme of events.

“It is an ambition of North Yorkshire Council to make sure that we can bring better jobs and help improve people’s opportunities to all communities in the county, and the launch of such a major programme of arts and cultural events is a clear indication of our commitment to this.”

Scarborough Lights will involve 15 events and light artworks from the UK and across Europe, many of which are in England for the first time, at 13 venues across the town. A total of 10 of the events and installations will have free admission.

Showpiece events include a drone display at Scarborough Castle on Saturday, November 18, and the Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park throughout the duration of the festival.

Among the other major attractions will be a new light installation, called The Fading Light of Ruins, by Flemish artist Peter Snijder which will be at St Mary's Church in Scarborough from November 16 to 30. The festival will be the world premiere of the artwork, which is themed around the long history of the church that dates back to the 12 century.

Light installations will also be on display in the town centre at Scarborough Library, the town’s train station, the Rotunda Museum, Scarborough Spa, the Town Hall and the harbour.

The Government announced in March 2021 that Scarborough had been successful in securing £20.2 million of Town Deal funding, while Whitby had secured £17.1 million.

The Town Deals programme is aimed at regenerating towns while also stimulating investment and delivering vital infrastructure as part of the Government’s levelling up agenda to tackle regional inequalities.

More information and tickets are available by visiting www.scarboroughfair.uk online.

