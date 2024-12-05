Scarborough festival’s BigReach project results in published poetry booklet

BigReach, a creative educational project that engaged with numerous schools and community groups as an offshoot of this year’s Big Ideas By The Sea Festival in Scarborough, has produced an accompanying collaborative booklet of poetry.

Featuring also poems by poets Charlotte Oliver and Rowena Sommerville, Big Words By The Sea 2024 comprises a varied collection of verses from contributors on the festival’s main themes of the sea, Paradise and archaeology derived from the Big Dig excavation in May.

Festival Poet Charlotte Oliver said: “During the BigReach for Big Ideas By The Sea 2024, I ran poetry workshops for over 300 participants, many of whom had very little experience of writing poems.

"It was a privilege and a joy to see people gain confidence and pleasure from expressing themselves through putting words on a page.

Big Words by the Sea poetry booklet cover.

"My only regret was that I couldn’t include every single poem in the booklet, as they were all worthy of a place.”

Collaborators in the project included Blueberry Academy, Braeburn Primary School, Dementia Forward Time Out Together, East Ayton Primary School, Edward Hind-Ozan, Fred Normandale, Gladstone Road Primary School, Home School Group, MIND, Scarborough Yacht Club, Sea Swim, St Augustine’s School and members of the public.

Produced by Scarborough print company Adverset, the 36-page volume has been printed in two formats, A5 and A4, with schools, individuals and groups who took part all receiving copies.

Co-ordinator and poet Rowena Sommerville said: “It was brilliant to see so many people celebrating aspects of Scarborough in this creative way.

"Please look for the opportunity to take part in Big Words 2025 next year”.

The 2025 line-up of the Big Ideas By The Sea Festival once more is headlined by a number of leading international speakers.

These include the eminent historian Professor Sir Richard Evans, a return visit by cultural historian and former Rector of The Royal College of Art, Professor Sir Christopher Frayling, Scarborough-born industrial designer Richard Seymour and marine conservationist Hugo Tagholm, executive director and vice-president UK of Oceana.

Among the music events, the festival next year also includes renowned Nine Below Zero R&B/blues duo Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham, who will be appearing live at St Mary’s Church.