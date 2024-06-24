Scarborough fire crew called to retrieve handbag from top of three-storey building in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scarborough fire crew had an unusual call-out when they were sent to retrieve a handbag containing medication and valuables from the roof of a three-storey building in the town.

Scarborough’s aerial ladder appliance responded to assist police with the call-out at St Thomas Street at 12.51pm on Friday June 21.