Scarborough fire crews called after baler catches fire in field
Crews from Scarborough Fire Station responded to a report of a baler on fire on Tuesday evening (August 7)
The call for assistance came in at 9.25pm.
Crews extinguished the fire and stood by whilst the farmer removed the remains of a bale from the machinery.
Crews dampened the machinery and surrounding area down before giving advice to the responsible person.
Earlier in the day, at 2.40pm, in Hunmanby, a crew from Malton responded to reports of a fire sighted in the open.
This was a multiple seats of fire in a stubble field.
Crews extinguished the fire using beaters.
