Fire crews responded to a number of incidents in the Scarborough area on Tuesday

Crews from Scarborough Fire Station responded to a report of a baler on fire on Tuesday evening (August 7)

The call for assistance came in at 9.25pm.

Crews extinguished the fire and stood by whilst the farmer removed the remains of a bale from the machinery.

Crews dampened the machinery and surrounding area down before giving advice to the responsible person.

Earlier in the day, at 2.40pm, in Hunmanby, a crew from Malton responded to reports of a fire sighted in the open.

This was a multiple seats of fire in a stubble field.

Crews extinguished the fire using beaters.