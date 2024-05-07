Scarborough fire crews respond to two flat fires in less than nine hours

Local fire crews were busy on Sunday, May 5

Firefighters were called to a flat fire near Northway, Scarborough at 1.22pm on Sunday (May 5).

All occupants were out prior to arrival and crews entered the building using breathing apparatus equipment and extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

Crews then ventilated the building using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Later in the day, at 10.11pm, crews from Scarborough and Filey attended a fire to a first floor flat. Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish a fire to a small area of carpet.

The incident was then handed over to the owner.

Filey crew were also in action earlier in the day at 2.35pm, when they responded to reports of a bird trapped in 40 foot high netting on multiple chimney stacks at Burr Bank, Scarborough.

Crews used a 13.5 ladder to gain access.

The bird was handed over to the care of an RSPCA officer at the scene.

In Whitby, at 8.14pm, fire crews attended a report of a small fire to an allotment which was believed to be deliberate.