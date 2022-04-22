A busy evening for fire crews in Scarborough

The first incident occurred at 18:23 in Belle Vue Street.

A crew from Scarborough responded to a late fire call at a domestic property where the kettle had caught fire.

The fire had spread to the windowsill before being extinguished by the homeowner.

Crews carried out an inspection only to make sure the fire was extinguished.

At 20:19 crews responded to a call on Seamer Road.

A crew from Scarborough attended reports of a caravan on fire within a field.

On arrival they found this to be well alight.