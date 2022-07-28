Scarborough Fire Station launch new partnership with British Red Cross to help those in need

Scarborough Fire Station personnel and a team from the British Red Cross Emergency Response Team have launched a new partnership to help people in crisis in the Scarborough & Ryedale District.
The British Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle can be mobilised to provide emotional and practical support to those affected by fire, flood and other disasters in the home.
At what is likely to be a traumatic time, their fully trained volunteers can provide help with:
- Assistance finding emergency accommodation
- Clothing
- Blankets
- Toiletries
- Baby / pet items
- Cash assistance
- Transportation
- Documentation / signposting
- Refreshments / hot drinks
- Access to a phone
- Access to translation services
- Staffing for rest and humanitarian assistance centres
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service control are fully briefed and if required they will contact the British Red Cross to mobilise them to any incident where they may be required 24 hours a day.