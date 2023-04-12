News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Fire Station to hold special event for Ukrainian families

Scarborough firefighters will welcome Ukrainian families to a special engagement event to raise awareness of the services provided by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

By Louise Perrin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:27 BST

The event aims to raise awareness of what Scarborough Fire Station offers as Ukrainian families leave their host homes and move into privately rented accommodation.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This is an ideal time for firefighters to speak with households around fire prevention safety in the home.

“The event will take place at Scarborough Fire Station on North Marine Road on Friday, April 14, between 3pm and 5pm.”

Firefighters at Scarborough Fire StationFirefighters at Scarborough Fire Station
Literature will be available on the day in Ukrainian and there will be the opportunity to enjoy and explore the appliances and kit at the station.

Fire safety information can be found online at Fire Kills Lets Prevent It: Fire Safety in the Home.

This information is also available in other languages here Fire safety in other languages – North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

