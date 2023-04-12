The event aims to raise awareness of what Scarborough Fire Station offers as Ukrainian families leave their host homes and move into privately rented accommodation.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This is an ideal time for firefighters to speak with households around fire prevention safety in the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event will take place at Scarborough Fire Station on North Marine Road on Friday, April 14, between 3pm and 5pm.”

Firefighters at Scarborough Fire Station

Literature will be available on the day in Ukrainian and there will be the opportunity to enjoy and explore the appliances and kit at the station.

Fire safety information can be found online at Fire Kills Lets Prevent It: Fire Safety in the Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad