Scarborough firefighters called to deal with serious house fire

Fire crews from Scarborough have dealt with a serious house fire in Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:01 BST
Station Master Tony Walker shared images of the Blaze on X (formerly Twitter) Image credit: Tony WalkerStation Master Tony Walker shared images of the Blaze on X (formerly Twitter) Image credit: Tony Walker
Station Master Tony Walker shared images of the Blaze on X (formerly Twitter) Image credit: Tony Walker

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Station Manager Tony Walker said: “The crew used hose reels and breathing apparatus to bring the flames under control.

"No injuries reported.

"Investigation into the cause is now underway.

In a later post, Mr Walker shared further details of the investigation. He said “Had the pleasure of working with a fire investigation dog last night and today.

"Amazing to watch them go about their trade.”

