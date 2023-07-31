Scarborough firefighters called to deal with serious house fire
Fire crews from Scarborough have dealt with a serious house fire in Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:01 BST
Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Station Manager Tony Walker said: “The crew used hose reels and breathing apparatus to bring the flames under control.
"No injuries reported.
"Investigation into the cause is now underway.
In a later post, Mr Walker shared further details of the investigation. He said “Had the pleasure of working with a fire investigation dog last night and today.
"Amazing to watch them go about their trade.”