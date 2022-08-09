Scarborough firefighters called to large field blaze in Malton

Crews from Scarborough, Filey and Malton were called to a report of a fire to three stubble fields in Butterwick, Malton at 5.52pm on Monday August 8.

The fire had spread to a tractor, resulting in notable damage.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a spark from a plough, which hit a stone. Crews worked with a number of farmers to extinguish the fire and create fire breaks with tractors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters respond to large field blaze in Malton as Scarborough firefighters called out several times.

Shortly afterwards, at 8.19 pm, a small fire in a tree was found by an officer in Butterwick, Malton.

The fire measured two square metres and the cause is unknown. The officer extinguished the fire using a dry powder extinguisher.

A crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a small fire in a wooded area on Queen Margarets Road, Scarborough.

At 9.04pm, crews located and extinguished a small unattended campfire using a hose reel jet and dampened down the surrounding area.

A crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire seen in the garden of a property at 11.37pm on Pasture Lane, Scarborough.

This was found to be a controlled burn under supervision of the occupant. No action was taken by the fire service.

At 06.08am on Tuesday August 9, a crew from Scarborough attended a small unattended campfire in a public garden on the Esplanade, Scarborough.