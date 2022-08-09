Scarborough firefighters called to large field blaze in Malton

Crews from Scarborough, Filey and Malton were called to a report of a fire to three stubble fields in Butterwick, Malton at 5.52pm on Monday August 8.
The fire had spread to a tractor, resulting in notable damage.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a spark from a plough, which hit a stone. Crews worked with a number of farmers to extinguish the fire and create fire breaks with tractors.
Shortly afterwards, at 8.19 pm, a small fire in a tree was found by an officer in Butterwick, Malton.
The fire measured two square metres and the cause is unknown. The officer extinguished the fire using a dry powder extinguisher.
A crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a small fire in a wooded area on Queen Margarets Road, Scarborough.
At 9.04pm, crews located and extinguished a small unattended campfire using a hose reel jet and dampened down the surrounding area.
A crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire seen in the garden of a property at 11.37pm on Pasture Lane, Scarborough.
This was found to be a controlled burn under supervision of the occupant. No action was taken by the fire service.
At 06.08am on Tuesday August 9, a crew from Scarborough attended a small unattended campfire in a public garden on the Esplanade, Scarborough.
Crews used a knapsack sprayer to extinguish and dampen down the surrounding area.