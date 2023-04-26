Scarborough firefighters help Ukrainian families safely settle into new homes

Over the past few months, firefighter Pete Tiffney at Scarborough Fire Station has been working with Ukrainian families to promote the work the service provides.

The families have been living in Scarborough for about a year with host families, but some are now looking to move into privately rented accommodation.

Mr Tiffney said: “It was great to meet with the families, listen to all they continue to go through in life and offer our support as a service within the communities we serve.”

Ukrainian families have a go at being a firefighter in Scarborough. (Photo: Scarborough Fire Station)

He has built up working relationships with the families and is now supporting them with their move to a new home, raising the importance of smoke alarm checks and safe-and-well visits.

Meetings were arranged at the Salvation Army Citadel where Mr Tiffney spoke about the important of home fire and road safety. The families later visited Scarborough Fire Station on April 14.

“There was a great turn out with around 30 people attending the event,” Mr Tiffney said. “They were shown around the station, equipment capabilities from the fire appliances and the use of the aerial ladder platform.

“The children enjoyed having a go at being a firefighter using the hose reel which resulted in the adults wanting a go too.”

The Ukrainian families received support and information from the fire service. (Photo: Scarborough Fire Station)

Iryna Kutsemakhina said all the families offer their “sincere thanks and love for a lovely visit” and the vital safety information written in Ukrainian.

