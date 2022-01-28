Scarborough firm to offer free recruitment masterclass to social care providers

Samuel Barrington, Chief Executive

Finding carers to support families is harder than ever. The pandemic and lack of funding has caused a nationwide shortage of care and support workers.

To help combat the shortage, Be Outstanding are organising a free online masterclass with Neil Eastwood, an international speaker on the recruitment and retention of frontline care staff.

The session aims to help care home and home care providers find the very best tips, hacks and strategies that will help them upgrade all aspects of their recruitment approach.

Samuel Barrington, Chief Executive, said: “Having been both a manager and a carer in the past, I know the difficulties in attracting and retaining staff.

“I want to support providers and help them become rated as Outstanding care organisations.

“I am therefore delighted that Neil Eastwood will be sharing how the highest performing social care providers from around the world recruit and retain staff.”

The masterclass, ‘How to recruit in Social Care in 2022 with Neil Eastwood’, takes place online on Wednesday 9 February at 9am.