Scarborough firm's 'phenomenal' support with series of money-spinners for Saint Catherine's Hospice

The fundraising will include the huge charity ball It’ll Be Alright On The Night which takes place at Scarborough Rugby Club on Friday, November 10.

There will also be a sponsored walk One Dog and his Man, undertaken by Ken and Paddy, which will see the duo walking 192 miles from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay.

The fundraising efforts are all thanks to Mark Catchpole, who has personal links to Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

SWC Trade Frames is looking forward to huge fundraising efforts for Saint Catherine’s Hospice later this year.

Mark Catchpole, sales director at SWC, said: “My wife spent four weeks in St. Catherine’s Hospice for pain management. I thought she’d last a day because she would find fault with a five-star rated hotel, but we went to St. Catherine’s during Covid, but she was there for four weeks.

“Visiting her twice a day for four weeks, I got to see so much that goes on within the hospice.

“My wife spent her last birthday there and one of the members of staff baked her a cake off her own back. I can’t say how many more smalls I got out of her because of St. Catherine’s.”

The idea for the first ‘It’ll Be Alright On The Night’ came around because of Ken’s wife.

SWC's Mark Catchpole with fundraiser Ken Boak.

St. Catherine’s are SWC’s preferred charity to fundraise for and at the time, SWC said they thought Mr Catchpole will want to do something for the hospice.

Mark added: “Ken came in and said that his brother-in-law is a compere at the rugby club, and we could organise a fundraising event.

“My wife was still here for the first fundraiser, which was fantastic. I wanted her to be there as a guest of honour, but she was too weak. We raised £37,000 that night for St Catherine’s.”

Now, It’ll Be Alright On The Night will return for its third year in November and will feature footballing legend Kevin Keegan OBE and impressionist Kevin Connelly.

There will also be a raffle, auction and disco, as well as a few surprises on the night.

SWC pay for everything, so that all the money raised on the night goes to St.Catherine’s Hospice.

As well as this, Ken Boak will be walking 192 miles with his dog Paddy to help raise money to go towards the It’ll Be Alright On The Night total.

The sponsored walk will take place from Saturday, September 16 until Saturday, September 30.

Ken, 64, said: “The service that the hospice provides for this area is second to none.

“I enjoy walking, it’s good to get out with the dog and I’m glad I’m in a position where I can do it.”

Ray Baird, Chief Executive at Saint Catherine’s, said: “The support that we have received over the last few years from Mark Catchpole and the whole team at SWC has been phenomenal.

“The It’ll Be Alright On The Night events have been a terrific success and I’m sure it will be once again this November. We’re also looking forward to seeing how Paddy and Ken get on with their One Dog and His Man Coast to Coast walk!

“We genuinely cannot thank everyone at SWC enough, support like theirs is vital in ensuring that we can give everyone in North and East Yorkshire access to outstanding end of life care.”