Scarborough fisherman becomes face of spa break company's 'Real Men Relax' campaign

Richard Wright, who runs Crusader Fishing Trips in Scarborough offering deep sea, tope and wreck angling, is one of the lead ambassadors for the campaign.

Mr Wright features alongside four other local champions from across the UK and leading professional rugby players including Cadan Murley and former England winger Delon Armitage.

Mr Wright said: “Being a fisherman is a tough trade. From the often early mornings, to cold winter weather out at sea it can be brutal. It’s my job and my hobby but the thought of sitting in a steam room, jacuzzi or having a massage certainly puts a smile on my face when conditions are at their worst. If only all fishing trips could end with a relaxing spa!”

Richard Wright

The driving force behind the campaign are the proven significant benefits of spa on physical health, mental health and wellbeing whilst there remains a stigma around men going to the spa.

Abi Selby, founder of Spabreaks.com said: “For far too long the spa has been considered a female only environment and it’s absolutely time we break that stigma. There is a huge role for spa to play in the lives of all men from mental, physical wellbeing to rehabilitation and beyond. We have launched the Real Men Relax campaign to get men across the UK in the spa and experiencing the benefits for themselves.”