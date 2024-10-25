Scarborough Flower Club members celebrate 65th anniversary with afternoon tea
Scarborough Flower Club has marked its 65th Sapphire anniversary with an afternoon tea followed by an evening demonstration titled ‘Splendours of Autumn’ presented by Jan Faulkner.
New members are always welcome at the club which meets every third Thursday of the month at 7.30pm in St Columba’s Church, with doors opening at 6.45pm.
Looking ahead, the club is planning a special trip on Thursday, November 21, to Chatsworth House, just in time for the holiday season.
The coach trip, which includes a visit to the Chatsworth Christmas market, is priced at £25, while tickets to include entry to the house are available for £55.
The trip is open to all to enjoy what promises to be a fantastic day out before Christmas.
For further details and to secure your seat, contact Bonnie Purchon MBE, Media Manager, on 01723 376 266.
