Glynn Mills, a singer and performer, is joining forces with three other performers for ‘A Night to Remember’ in aid of Alzheimer’s Society at Scarborough Cricket Club on Friday November 25.

The Sinatra fan is a veteran of stage and screen, having appeared in countless episodes of the hit TV show Beadle’s About in the 80s and 90s, scores of pantomimes, as well as completing a musical tour of Canada.

Glynn, 77, said: “I have organised fundraising events for a number of charities over the years, including York Ambulance, the RNLI and Kidney Research.

Glynn Mills is fundraising for the Alzheimer's Society with an entertainment evening.

“But this time the money I raise will be going to Alzheimer’s Society, in part because I want to help people with dementia like my older brother Barrie.

“He is 91 and had to go into a care home in Scarborough just before the pandemic. I visit him whenever I can, though perhaps not as often as I should.

“I remember the first time I went to see him he was quite tearful. He didn’t know why he was in the care home and thought he’d done something wrong.

“It can be quite heart-rending to see someone in such a state of confusion, so I hope whatever we manage to raise can help people like my brother.”

Other acts performing for the special night, which starts at 7:30pm, will be comedian Mark Baylin and singers Roger Maughan and Rebecca Kelly-Evans.

Alzheimer's Society Community Fundraiser Julie Lee welcomed Glynn’s decision to help raise money for the charity.

She said: “There are 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, including more than 76,000 across Yorkshire and Humber.

“They need our support more than ever so it’s wonderful that Glynn and his fellow entertainers are giving their time and talent to raise vital funds that will help Alzheimer’s Society to be there for those in need of our support.”

Anyone wishing to attend ‘A Night to Remember’ can purchase tickets, which cost £9 each, by visiting Glynn’s Just Giving page.

Tickets are also available on the door.