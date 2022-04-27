Scarborough friends to take on ‘Benidorm Bangers’ trip for Saint Catherine’s

George Oseland, with friends Matthew Walpole, Josef Galinski, Barry Galinski, Andy Cunningham and dad Gary Oseland, will be setting off on Tuesday May 3 and for the next week making their way to Benidorm in their Volkswagen Sharan.

George, whose mum was cared for by Saint Catherine’s 10 years ago, said: “We’re really looking forward to the trip, it was originally planned in for 2020 but the pandemic has meant it’s been delayed two years now.

“I’ve got first-hand experience of the great work Saint Catherine’s do in our local community and we wanted to use this opportunity to raise money for such a wonderful charity.

Mathew Walpole, Josef Galinski, George Oseland, Gary Oseland, Barry Galinski and Andy Cunningham, who are driving to Benidorm in their 'banger' for Saint Catherine's.

"We’ve already had such amazing support from friends and family and can’t wait to get going now!”

George and the group thank Des Winks for their generosity in the maintenance of the car for two years while the event was postponed, making sure the car got through its MoT tests.

They also thank everyone who has sponsored their car for the trip, including CH Builders, M. Nockels Butchers, Newlands Park Hotel, Whitehall Hardware Ltd, The Bryherstones, Firmac, FES, Firth Sheet Metal, Owzat Cricket, Partridge Plastering, North Sea Winches, Allenchrome Electroplating, MKM, City Plumbing, J Kemp Plumbing, ECS Electrical, Marson & Co, Garnett Electrical, Unison, Electrical Network and James Hargreaves Plumbing Depot.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benidormbangersbb10 if you would like to sponsor them on their trip.