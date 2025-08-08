A unique spoken word performance held as part of the 2025 Scarborough Fringe Festival has raised £185 in support of The Rainbow Centre, thanks to the creativity and generosity of local bookshop owner Daniel Spink and his team of collaborators.

The one-night event, titled Books to Die For, was hosted at Mrs Lofthouse’s Emporium and featured actress Rachel Fearnehough performing an adaptation of Twisted Scarborough Stories by local author JB Forsyth.

The immersive evening was brought to life with quirky cardboard props and sound design by artist Simon Doughty.

The performance marks the first in a new series called The Barnacled Anchor Tales, which aims to spotlight storytelling rooted in Scarborough’s rich, imaginative culture.

“We’re incredibly grateful to bookshop owner Daniel Spink and his team of collaborators,” said Jo Laking, CEO at The Rainbow Centre.

“Events like these not only showcase the amazing talent in our town but also make a real difference to the lives of local families and individuals.”

All proceeds from ticket sales were donated directly to The Rainbow Centre, which offers practical and emotional support to those facing hardship in the Scarborough area.

“It’s about celebrating community through stories,” said Daniel Spink. “Mrs Lofthouse’s Emporium has always aimed to be more than a bookshop—it’s a place where imagination and connection meet.”

For more information or to support The Rainbow Centre, visit www.therainbowcentre.org or Facebook - The Rainbow Centre Scarborough.