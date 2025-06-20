Scarborough Fringe Festival to conclude this weekend - here's what you can see

The Yorkshire coast’s largest fringe festival continues this weekend until Sunday 22nd June, with a varied range of arts and cultural events for all ages.

Staged across various traditional and unconventional venues throughout the town and beyond, the concluding itinerary of the second part of Scarborough Fair festivals includes cabaret and circus, comedy, dance, theatre, literature, music, visual arts and workshops.

Among the weekend highlights are Lucy Wizpop and The Bedtime Monster, a show for young families with audience participation at Peasholm Park Community Room (Saturday June 21 to Sunday June 22), comedy with Scarborough FAIRly Funny at The Shakespeare Gallery (June 21) and Scarborough Fringe Comedy Gala, a special selection of stand-up comedians at The Grand Hotel (Saturday June 21) and two contrasting dance and physical theatre shows - a double bill of Twisted/Sorry For Your Loss (Friday June 20) and WATCHING, ceci n’est pas de Deux (Sunday June 22), with both events presented at the YMCA Theatre.

Scarborough Art, a month-long third instalment of the 2025 Summer Season festivals comprising a range of exhibitions, open studios and workshops across Scarborough and the surrounding area, takes place from Saturday July 5 until Sunday August 3.

Hull-based stand-up duo Jed Salisbury and Gary Jennison with Scarborough Fairly Funny at The Shakespeare Gallery.

Additionally, next month also sees the three-day Scarborough Extreme festival of action sports (Saturday July 12 to Monday July 14).

Scarborough Fringe festival at various venues until Sunday 22nd June.

Visit scarboroughfair.uk for details of events and tickets.