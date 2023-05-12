Mrs Bennett marked the milestone with a coffee and cake in Relish Kitchen and Coffee with Community Fundraiser Amelia Forrest.

Since she started in 2012, Mrs Bennett has raised £25,577.34 towards helping people in the local area who are living with a terminal illness and their families. She looks after 35 tins within Scarborough.

Mrs Bennett said: “I was surprised to learn that I have raised so much money over the years from people’s spare change.

"It feels good to be doing something useful and helping families in a time of need.

"Thank you to all the stores and everyone that has supported me and continues to do so.”

Marie Curie Collection Tin Coordinators look after tins in various businesses within their area. They also place the Great Daffodil Appeal Boxes in March every year.

All money raised by Mrs Bennett will help Marie Curie provide expert care, guidance, and support to help people with a terminal illness, and their families, get the most from the time they have left.

Locally, Marie Curie Nurses work nights, in people’s homes across Scarborough providing hands-on care and vital emotional support.

Marie Curie also supports people throughout their illness by giving practical information, support from trained Helper volunteers and being there when someone wants to talk.

The charity is also the leader in research into better ways of caring for people with terminal illness.

Katie Grinter, Fundraising Volunteer Development Manager said: “I would like to congratulate Gillian on raising such a fabulous amount of money, we are grateful for all the work she has put into collecting the tins over the years.

"It is great she is so passionate about raising money so we can pay for our nursing services in the area.”

If you would like to learn more about fundraising or volunteering, call Amelia Forrest, Local Community Fundraiser on 07732 825903 or email [email protected]

If you have any questions about terminal illness and are looking for support, Marie Curie is here to help you and your family.