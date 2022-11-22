St Andrew's Church

The Christmas Fayre will be held at St Andrew’s Church on Albion Cresent from 11am-4pm on Saturday November 26.

Craft stalls and refreshments will be available and there will be a Christmas jumper competition, raffle, tombola, and games for children.

The ‘Y Perform’ group will also be singing Christmas songs from 2-3pm.

The Christmas Fayre will raise funds for The Rainbow Centre which was established in 1997 to offer practical support to vulnerable people in the local community in Scarborough.

Since then, the charity has grown and now offers an open door to anyone in need of help with any issues they are facing, offering compassion, support and hope.

Rachael Green, Business Leader at B Bernard & Sons Funeral Directors said: “We are delighted that we can host this wonderful Christmas Fayre in aid of our chosen charity, The Rainbow Centre, which supports people in our local community at a time when they need it most.

“Refreshments will be provided, including tea, coffee, mince pies and other festive favourites, and there will be a variety of stalls available for members of the public to have a look around.

“We will also be hosting a Christmas jumper competition for the best Christmas jumper at the event, as well as a raffle, a tombola, and games for children. It’s sure to be a brilliant day for all the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad