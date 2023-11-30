Scarborough gaming shop to hold charity gaming events for local food bank
Clem's Cards, on Victoria Road, Scarborough, will run special tournaments in; Magic The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, One Piece and Pokémon TCGs.
They will waive their usual entry fees in exchange for donations of non-perishable goods for those in the most need.
Sophie Wojtylo, alongside her cat Clementine, took tenancy of the premises in late August, after the previous owner decided to close their business.
Sophie is passionate about both the community and fundraising for charities, deciding to use the shop, along with help from the community of gamers to hold gaming events to gather food and toiletry supplies for local charity Westway Open Arms.
Sophie says, "Having come to the store as a customer, I wanted to do whatever I could to keep the shop open for the community to continue to play our favourite games together.
"Having these events in December allows us to connect with our local community and support those in the most need, whilst putting on great events. We know our gaming community will come out in their numbers.”
Clem's are accepting donations until Tuesday, December 12 so you can still make a donation for Westway Open Arms.
More details of these events and items that are suitable for donation can be found on the shops Facebook page here.