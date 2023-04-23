Scarborough Garden Centre announces community initiatives to celebrate the King’s Coronation

The store, located on Irton Moor Lane in Scarborough, is marking this regal event by engaging with its local area and helping children to reconnect with nature and harness their creative flair.

The two initiatives are CelebraTree and The Great British Garden Centre Cake Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky Nock, Manager of Irton Garden Centre said; “We want to bring the community together for our new King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

To celebrate the King’s Coronation next month, Irton Garden Centre is calling on the local community to celebrate the ascension of the new monarch with two exciting initiatives in the coming weeks.

“CelebraTree will recognise the hard-working groups and individuals that make our community what it is and plant a tree that will benefit future generations, and what is a coronation party without cake? We can’t wait to see children’s designs and bring them to life, creating a cake worthy of a place in the Bake-Off final.”

Do you know a group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond through trying times? In honour of the King’s Coronation, Irton Garden Centre wants to celebrate the people and places who have made a difference in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To commemorate the occasion, the garden centre will be donating a suitably royal tree from their centre to be planted by the winner and celebrated by the local areas as they watch the Coronation CelebraTree grow year after year.

So, whether it be a community garden, allotment, retirement home or charity outdoor space, green it up with the CelebraTree Coronation campaign!

Local groups can be nominated through www.britishgardencentres.com/celebratree/ and once nominations are in, they will be selected by the British Garden Centres’ team.

Entries close on Thursday April 27 and the winner will be announced on Sunday April 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trees will need to be collected before Monday May 8 to be planted as part of The Big Help Out.

As well as this, Irton Garden Centre are inviting children and local schools to take part in The Great British Garden Centre Cake Competition.

The King’s Coronation is a fitting theme which will ignite both artistic passion and creativity and the competition is to draw and design a Coronation Cake!

From Union Jack designs to a cake version of Windsor Castle, we want to see what your budding Picassos/bakers can dream up for this moment in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judging will take place by the British Garden Centres team stepping into the roles of baking gurus Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Cake designs can be submitted at https://britishgardencentres.com/coronation-cake-competition/