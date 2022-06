Scarborough Garrison cosplayers during the RNLI fundraising collection.

A Scarborough Garrison spokesperson said: “We had a fun day with new Younglings (kids) joining in the fun. We managed to raise £163.85 for the RNLI, which was fantastic.

“We met the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council John Whittle who was very impressed with the costumes.