SCARBOROUGH: Giant sand picture of Keir Starmer as Big Brother from 1984 appears on beach

A giant sand carving of Keir Starmer as 'Big Brother' has appeared on a UK beach - days after Labour unveiled its controversial digital ID plans.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Fred Brown spent three hours etching the massive 50m (164ft) wide design based on George Orwell's 1984 into the sand on Scarborough beach.

The 54-year-old said he hoped it would act as a warning to the UK public over Labour's new online identity cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New digital ID cards were announced on September 26 and will be mandatory for securing jobs.

Artist Fred Brown spent three hours etching the massive 50m wide design into the sand on Scarborough beach.

The detailed design includes a stern-looking portrait of the Prime Minister, forming the number eight in 1984.

Fred used rakes to etch out the perfect shape with a four-tone stencil for the finished look.

He said: "The piece is a warning about the potential future implications of adopting digital ID cards in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Keir Starmer announced the plans, which were not part of the Labour manifesto, so he is the figurehead for the design.

Artist Fred Brown said he hoped it would act as a warning to the UK public over Labour's new online identity cards.

"George Orwell's famous novel 1984, paints a vision of a dystopian future. I chose it as a quick and easy to draw reference.

"I think it went over a lot of people's heads to be honest, but such is art."