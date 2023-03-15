Seven-year-old Ava’s artwork was chosen as the winner of the ‘Seal of Approval’ competition and will feature as the mascot for businesses who apply to join Yorkshire Coast BID’s new environmental charter.

Ava demonstrated her artistic flair with a design featuring a sunglasses-wearing seal, posturing with a thumbs up – giving the seal of approval.

As part of her prize, she was treated to a VIP tour and breakfast with the seals at Scarborough Sea Life Centre.

Inset, Ava's winning drawing and the official scheme logo.

Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District has announced its new environmental charter called the ‘Seal of Approval’, which recognises businesses that commit to protecting marine and wildlife, the coast and countryside for future generations.

The charter, which is supported by Sea Life Scarborough, is part of the BID’s pledge activities and is designed to put a spotlight on environmental issues across the Yorkshire Coast.

Clive Rowe-Evans, Chairman of the Yorkshire Coast BID, said: “All changes, big and small will contribute massively to protecting the area we live and work in and in an area that attracts tourism, showing how businesses can lead the way in showcasing their commitments.”

Businesses that commit to the charter will work towards environmental goals, which could include switching to eco-friendly products or using locally sourced produce, and in turn receive the ‘Seal of Approval’.

Andy Turner, general manager of Sea Life Scarborough, said: “It’s brilliant to see a new initiative that brings businesses together and offers simple changes and suggestions in the workplace that will create a much stronger environmental impact for our local area.