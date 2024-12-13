Scarborough girl aims to raise £1,000 to spread Christmas cheer - here's how you can help
Lily Porter, 11, hit the headlines in 2022 when she set out to raise enough money to provide Christmas dinners for 10 families. Last year she provided the same for 14 families.
This year, she decided to do things a little differently, after announcing live on BBC Radio York in January that she wanted to actually serve Christmas dinner – much to her parents surprise!
Lily said: “I really want to put my cooking skills to good use this year and actually cook for people on Christmas day, people that may be alone or unable to afford a Christmas meal.
“I will be cooking at Gallows Close on Christmas Day, alongside the lovely volunteers from Scarborough Christmas Together, serving some of my legendary giant Yorkshire puddings and making a lovely Christmas cake as part of a Christmas dinner for lonely or isolated people that want some company on such a special day.
“I will be fundraising for the cost of the meal by making my giant Yorkshire puddings and also selling some Christmas crafts.”
Lily has also pledged to support other local organisations in putting together some Christmas food parcels for those that aren't able to get to get to the centre for the meal, and will be buying Christmas bedding for children at Martin House Children's Hospice. She also plans to donate some money to The Thalia-Beau Foundation .
Lily, who runs popular Facebook page SkillswithLils, said: “I want to spread as much Christmas cheer as I possibly can. I hope you'll support me once again as I can't do any of this without your amazing help!”
Lily’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by the people of the town, with contributions flooding in to her fundraising page and a special donation from the MP for Scarborough and Whitby Alison Hume who sent a cheque for £75.
To find out more about Lily, or to donate to her Christmas fundraiser, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/Skillswithlils-donates-Christmas-2024.
