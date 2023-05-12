News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Scarborough Girl Guide, 11, launches underwear drive for Rainbow Centre

A Scarborough girl has launched a charity drive to help those less fortunate in her community.

By George Buksmann
Published 12th May 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read

Destiny Doyle is collecting women’s underwear as part of efforts to earn her “Taking Action” Girl Guiding badge.

The 11-year-old said she wanted to do something that would have an impact on her community and so once she became aware that the Rainbow Centre were in need of underwear she chose that as her campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know times are harder than ever, so I appreciate not everyone is in a position to donate,” Destiny said. “But people can still help by liking and sharing our social media posts to help spread the word. Even if I can get a single pair of knickers donated then I know I've made a difference.”

Destiny Doyle, 11, pictured, has launched an underwear drive for the Rainbow Centre.Destiny Doyle, 11, pictured, has launched an underwear drive for the Rainbow Centre.
Destiny Doyle, 11, pictured, has launched an underwear drive for the Rainbow Centre.
Most Popular

With the help of mum Rebecca, Destiny soon had a website and Facebook page organised to promote her campaign.

Established in 1997, the Rainbow Centre offers practical support to vulnerable people across Scarborough for a range of issues, from mental health to homelessness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are encouraged to buy new knickers and/or bras with tags and take them to several drop-off points across Scarborough, including the Rainbow Centre on Castle Road, Sainsbury’s on Falsgrave Road, Dunelm on Seamer Road, B Bernard & Sons Funeral Directors on Prospect Road and Poppy’s Collective on Ramshill Road.

All sizes of underwear are welcome, but there is a particular need for small and medium.

The Rainbow Centre provides support to vulnerable people across Scarborough.The Rainbow Centre provides support to vulnerable people across Scarborough.
The Rainbow Centre provides support to vulnerable people across Scarborough.

Alternatively, financial donations towards the cost of purchasing new packs of underwear can be made via Destiny’s campaign website here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Destiny added: “I think this will be the badge I'm most proud to earn because I can really see I'm making a difference in my local community.”

Related topics:ScarboroughFacebook