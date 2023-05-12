Destiny Doyle is collecting women’s underwear as part of efforts to earn her “Taking Action” Girl Guiding badge.

The 11-year-old said she wanted to do something that would have an impact on her community and so once she became aware that the Rainbow Centre were in need of underwear she chose that as her campaign.

“I know times are harder than ever, so I appreciate not everyone is in a position to donate,” Destiny said. “But people can still help by liking and sharing our social media posts to help spread the word. Even if I can get a single pair of knickers donated then I know I've made a difference.”

Destiny Doyle, 11, pictured, has launched an underwear drive for the Rainbow Centre.

With the help of mum Rebecca, Destiny soon had a website and Facebook page organised to promote her campaign.

Established in 1997, the Rainbow Centre offers practical support to vulnerable people across Scarborough for a range of issues, from mental health to homelessness.

Members of the public are encouraged to buy new knickers and/or bras with tags and take them to several drop-off points across Scarborough, including the Rainbow Centre on Castle Road, Sainsbury’s on Falsgrave Road, Dunelm on Seamer Road, B Bernard & Sons Funeral Directors on Prospect Road and Poppy’s Collective on Ramshill Road.

All sizes of underwear are welcome, but there is a particular need for small and medium.

The Rainbow Centre provides support to vulnerable people across Scarborough.

Alternatively, financial donations towards the cost of purchasing new packs of underwear can be made via Destiny’s campaign website here.

