Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade: 22 pictures of seaside's illuminated motorbike event in years gone by ahead of return
Scarborough’s Goldwing Light Parade will make an eagerly-anticipated return for the first time in three years to illuminate the seafront after Covid-enforced cancellations.
By George Buksmann
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:03 pm
The staple event on Scarborough’s calendar is held every September with illuminated Honda Gold Wing motorbikes parading along the seafront with music and riders wearing fancy dress, raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
This year’s event will start promptly at 8pm on Saturday September 10, with a fireworks display at 9.30pm. You can read all the details ahead of the parade here.
In the meantime, take a look back at Goldwings in years gone by ahead of the parade finally returning!
