The staple event on Scarborough’s calendar is held every September with illuminated Honda Gold Wing motorbikes parading along the seafront with music and riders wearing fancy dress, raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

This year’s event will start promptly at 8pm on Saturday September 10, with a fireworks display at 9.30pm. You can read all the details ahead of the parade here.

In the meantime, take a look back at Goldwings in years gone by ahead of the parade finally returning!

1. Scarborough Goldwings Light Parade Dressed ready for the parade. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Goldwings Light Parade Ready to light up the night. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Goldwings Light Parade Preparing for the night on the pier. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Goldwings Light Parade Riding on the front. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales