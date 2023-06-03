Scarborough group awarded nearly £100,000 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to implement waste project

CaVCA has been awarded nearly £100,000 for a new waste project.

The Coast and Vale Community Action (CAVCA) has received a grant of £99,824 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for an exciting heritage project, Waste Not Want Not, in Scarborough.

Made possible thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, the project will demonstrate how skills and knowledge that were commonplace two or three generations ago can help our communities to address the challenges they face.

Supported through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project will provide a two year series of activity-based events that bring people together to build community, develop understanding of the ways in which our heritage can help save money and boost resilience, and show how the use of heritage skills can benefit the climate and nature.

Commenting on the award, Mel Bonney, CaVCA Chief Executive, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and are confident that the project will be of enormous value to the communities we serve as well as bringing the heritage of our communities alive.”

The project is organised around three broad headings: Food, Clothing and Storytelling. Activities include gardening to provide food, cooking in ways that don’t waste food, preserving food, foraging, making and repairing clothes, knitting, spinning and weaving, and how to come together to share, celebrate, tell stories and communicate with each other.