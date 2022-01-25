Keep Scarborough Tidy are holding their twentieth event at Raincliffe Woods.

The litter pick will be held at Raincliffe Woods on Sunday January 30 between 10am and 12noon.

People are asked to meet at Raincliffe Gate car park, which can be found on Google Maps.

A safety talk will be given before the litter pick is carried out.

Litter pickers, high vis jackets, gloves and Scarborough Council bags will be provided.

Mick Couzens, chairman of Keep Scarborough Tidy, said: “We have a limited amount of equipment so, let us know if you need a litter picker - and gloves.

“Depending upon the weather, we hope to have a picnic afterwards. We look forward to meeting you.”

Basic refreshments will be provided at the end of the event, including a banana, orange and an apple, and a bottle of water for every adult and child.