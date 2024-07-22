Scarborough GROW's green-fingered champions put down roots at town's library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Green-fingered community champions in Scarborough are celebrating the launch of an innovative seed hub taking residence in the town’s library.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voluntary group GROW Scarborough is leading the venture, where residents are offered free seeds to grow their own food, herbs, and flowers.

The aim is to cultivate resilience through sustainable local food growing and sharing, with the help of resources in the library and an online app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GROW Scarborough spearheads a community garden which offers a tranquil space for volunteers to tend to plants, grow food and help wildlife to thrive.

Darren Mancrief and Cllr Liz Colling (holding the information folders) surrounded by library staff, GROW Scarborough volunteers and library visitors.

Darren Mancrief, its founder and co-chairman, said: “As a group, we want to bring our community closer together and to create resilience through food security.

"A large part of that vision is helping and encouraging our community to grow food for themselves and to share with others.

“The seed hub will allow locals to get hold of free vegetable, herb, and flower seeds to take home, grow and enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can also donate seeds to the hub, which is integral to its success.

Darren Mancrief, founder and co-chairman of GROW Scarborough, explaining how the seed hub works with library visitor Athenkosi Nyengane.

“We think the hub will be a real asset to our community.

"We couldn’t be happier to have found a fantastic location at Scarborough Library, especially with its large selection of books and online articles available.”

During the library’s opening hours, people can visit the hub to book seeds out to grow at home or donate seeds for others to use.

There will be resources in the hub for growing and seed saving, as well as an extensive collection of books and resources in the main library itself and online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Scarborough’s seed hub is an exciting collaborative project to empower community members to grow their own food by offering free seeds.

“The initiative first launched online and proved a huge success.

"It’s great to see the library offer an accessible base, and once again proves they are so much more than books.

“The hub will be a huge asset to the community.

"Growing your own food can save you money, reduce waste and support local wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Liz Colling, who represents the Falsgrave and Stepney division on North Yorkshire Council, provided £300 of her locality budget to GROW Scarborough.

A total of £200 has been spent on the seed hub, with the rest for its community garden at The Street venue.

“I was delighted to put some of my locality budget to getting the seed hub at the library up and running,” said Cllr Colling.

“It will complement the activities they hold at the community garden, where volunteers can tend to plants and food, which boosts mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hub is all about sharing what we have with those in our community.

"As a keen vegetable grower, I shall be making use of the seeds available and donating others.

"I would urge everyone in the area to get involved and support this worthwhile venture.”

Cllr Janet Jefferson, who represents the Castle division, added: “Our library is at the heart of the local community so it’s great to multi-purpose an already well-used building.

“The hub will support a network of growers that save and donate seeds.

"The project is sure to become a community asset as we encourage people to get closer to nature.”