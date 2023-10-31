Scarborough Guide Dogs holding tea party today to raise awareness and spread the word

Tails will be wagging today in Scarborough when Guide Dogs hold their tea party to celebrate the their appeal.

The event will be held in Hall B, The Street, from 11:30am to 2.30pm today.

Fundraising volunteer manager Daniel Swain said: “We are holding this tea party to celebrate the wonderful work our volunteers do. It is an opportunity for the guide dog family, service users, volunteers and staff to come together and raise awareness of our vital work.”

Daniel continued: “The money raised will allow us to continue creating partnerships and tackling the isolation and loneliness that living with a visual impairment can bring.

“People don’t always realise that alongside partnering blind or partially sighted people with a guide dog, the charity also trains volunteer sighted guides, supports children and young people, teaches orientation and mobility skills and offer a range of information and advice services.

“The funds raised will make such a difference to the lives of people with sight loss.”

Guide dogs is encouraging visitors to stop by for a cuppa and find out how people can get involved locally.

If you are unable to attend but would like to hear more about the Scarborough and Whitby fundraising groups, please email Pippa Turner at [email protected]