Jane Evans, 65, retired on Saturday April 2 after 50 years working in the hairdressing industry.

Mrs Evans is the daughter of Barry and Patricia Robson, who opened Robert Barry Hairstylists in Scarborough in 1959.

The original shop was situated at 26 Northway and was opened by Patricia Robson when Mrs Evans was three years old.

Jane celebrated the day with friends, family and clients.

Her family was originally from York, but her parents wanted her to grow up by the seaside, so they moved to Scarborough and opened the business.

Mrs Evans said: “My parents opened the salon in September 1959 just after I was three. My mother ran the business from then till we actually bought the premises where we are now which was 1990. I started work 50 years ago in July as an apprentice. I've worked in the business ever since.”

Hairdressing ran through Mrs Evans’ family, as her parents and grandparents were hairdressers in York.

“My grandparents were hairdressers in York. They had three businesses, in York, my grandma years and years ago when she was in the British team hairdressing, so have dressings in our family, my grandparents were both hairdressers.”

In 1990, Robert Barry Hairstylists moved to Trafalgar Street West, where it’s been located since.

Mrs Evans took over the running of the business in 2003, when her mum began to slowly retire. Patricia Robson was in her early 70s, but she still helped out in the business.

Mrs Evans said: “She was just doing a few clients then, I took over the running basically after that. I used to assist her with it, but my mum still kept her hand in until then. I ran the business after that and it's been solely me.

“I mean, my mum was always in the background and obviously to discuss things with and do things you know, work through things with and she could toss up a column of figures even up to the week she passed away.”

Mrs Evans was married to Max Evans, a British Gas worker for 33-years before they split nine years ago. Mr Evans passed away five years ago.

Over the years, Robert Barry’s has had many clients, including the Black and White Minstrels, and performers from the Futurist Theatre’s summer shows, as well as locals and regulars.

She said: “When I was very young, there was a client who was going to a dinner and dance. She had her hair done and false nails applied but she needed to nip to the ladies before they were dry, and she got the nails stuck to her underwear and came out with the nails stuck in all the wrong places!

“We had a lovely client who kept her hairspray in the cupboard under the kitchen sink and one day she rang in a panic. It was mayor making day, which she was attending and had had her hair done the day before in readiness.

“Unfortunately she decided a quick squirt of extra hairspray was needed but grabbed the can without looking and sprayed ovenshift oven cleaner on her hair instead! It was such a mess but not a lesson learnt as a couple of weeks later she sprayed her hair all over with lavender furnish polish!”

In past years, Mrs Evans has had help with the decorating and renovating of the business from her partner Steve Gosling.

The hairdressers is closing now Mrs Evans has retired, as her daughter Sarah works for the NHS. The building which Robert Barry is located in has been sold subject to contract, and the sale included the shop and a flat above, where Barry and Patricia Robson lived.