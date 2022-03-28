Scarborough hairdresser lands ‘exciting’ role for Australian hair company

Becky Weeks has landed an 'exciting' job for a top Australian haircare brand. (Credit: Becky Weeks)

The ELEVEN Australia Collective team are a group of hairstylists who work with the International brand by creating digital content for them for one year.

This year's new group of stylists is a team of 13, including Becky, and were chosen from a group of 65 stylists who auditioned for the role.

Becky, 31, said: “I’m honoured to have been selected to be part of the ELEVEN Australia Collective, it’s so exciting to be given the chance to fly the flag for Scarborough on a national level. I live and breathe hair and I’m super obsessed with this brand. I can’t wait to learn from and work with the very best in the industry.”

Becky’s hairdressing career began working in a hairdressers at the age of 13 as a Saturday girl, and she opened up her own salon called Becky Weeks Hair on Victoria Road last year.

Becky will be working on driving the social content for the brand, as well as working on her hairstyling skills.