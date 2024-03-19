Scarborough hairdresser wins through to final of English Hair and Beauty final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Molly Quinton Peryer, who has been self-employed for the past seven years, runs the business name H & L Hair by Mol – named after her two children Harper-Lee and Lavinya-Lee – and is based at La Chaise salon in Scarborough.

Molly said: “I’ve been hairdressing since I was 16.

"I started off as a Saturday girl, then an apprentice and I'm now 27.

Hairdresser Molly Quinton-Peryer.

"I've won most commended stylist of the year (runner-up) in 2020, colour technician of the year in 2022 and now I'm in the final for creative stylist of the year 2024.

"The final is on April 14 in Leeds and I will be attending.