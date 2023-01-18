Joanna Jones, of Empress Hair Studio, has recently won two awards for hairdressing.

Ms Jones has been a hairdresser for 26 years and has owned Empress Hair Studio since 2020. It is located upstairs on the mezzanine floor in Scarborough Indoor Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first award was Stylist of the Year, and the second award was for Colourist of the Year.

Joanna Jones, pictured, has won two awards at the national Salon Awards 2022.

Miss Jones, 43 and from Scarborough, said: “I feel absolutely amazing I still can’t believe it.

“I love colour it's so much fun. This is a massive national competition where professionals are recognised for their commitment to look after their clients and hard work to be the very best they can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jones was able to win the Colourist of the Year award after embarking on a colour masters course provided by Matrix, who are owned by L’Oreal.

Ms Jones said: “The course gave me the confidence to follow my dreams in an industry I love! The colour mastery has developed me into a skilled colourist covering all aspects of colour correction and I gained a wealth of knowledge with hair & scalp health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Ms Jones will be expanding her salon in hopes of adding an extra stylist and an apprentice.

Ms Jones is also working on developing an education course focusing on in-depth colour correction.