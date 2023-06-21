Scarborough hairdresser’s shop to be converted into three-bedroom flat

A Scarborough hairdresser’s shop will be converted into a three-bedroom residential property following the council’s approval of plans.

On Tuesday, June 20, the conversion of a Scarborough hairdressers at 12 Trafalgar Street West was approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The two-storey building, which is on the corner of Trafalgar Street West and Hoxton Road, is set to become a three-bedroom residential property.

12 Trafalgar Street West. Google Images.

No objections to the development were raised by the council’s environmental health team or the Highway Authority and no representations were received from members of the public.

According to a report by the planning authority, the three adjacent corner plots are or have been, commercial units and owing to the property’s historic use as a commercial site, there is “limited amenity space within the site” except for a garage area to the side of the newly approved dwelling.

The report states that modern shopping trends have “diminished the roles and viability of these retail shops, and as a result, the corner plots have “for the most part” been converted to residential dwellings.

The hairdresser’s ground floor has the “traditional appearance of a retail unit” and the scheme will see the “domestication of the frontage” by replacing the corner door with a cavity wall and replacing the existing fenestration with sliding sash windows.

However, the plan will not result in external developments that would increase the number of window openings, or exceed the existing footprint of the building which would result in “adverse effects on neighbouring properties”.

The report states that “whilst there is no outside amenity space for the enjoyment of future occupants” there is a garage to the side of the property which would be suitable for the storage of waste.

The planning authority concluded that “the proposal would result in an appropriate provision of amenities for existing and future users, and would not result in harmful effects on the residential amenities of neighbouring properties”.

