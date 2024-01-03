Scarborough Hall care home invites community to open day
Taking place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday January 27, guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home at Mount View Avenue, off Seamer Road.
Charlotte Nurse, General Manager at Scarborough Hall, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.
"Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Scarborough Hall will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions.
"It’s a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”
Scarborough Hall care home, run by Barchester Healthcare, provides residential and dementia care from respite care to long-term stays.