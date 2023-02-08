Scarborough Hall care home opens dementia cafe for residents and community
Scarborough Hall have opened a dementia cafe for both residents and the members of the public.
Every third Thursday of the month, the cafe will host a different activity for people to enjoy.
The cafe is open to members of the public, and all activities include free refreshments as well as two team members to assist with activities.
In January, residents and the public took part in flower-based activities and a flower arranging competition, reminiscing about their gardens/flowers in the home’s garden and virtual visits to famous gardens on YouTube.
Charlotte Nurse, General Manager at Scarborough Hall said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons.
“We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoy the escapism of virtually visiting some of the most famous gardens in the world.”
On Thursday February 21, the cafe will host bingo. In March, there will be ‘Play Your Cards Right’.
In April, May and June there will be an Easter Quiz, dominoes and board games and painting.
July, August and September will see a 1920s ‘Great Gatsby’ party, gardening club and a sensory relaxation session.
October will see pumpkin carving and baking, and in November there will be visual tours through a VR headset.
December will then see Christmas card making.
Call Scarborough Hall on 01723381594 for more information.