Scarborough Hall hosted a variety of activities, including farm animals from Purple Pig Company, musical entertainment from Matt at Rewind, a tombola, a raffle, games and crafts stalls as well as a plant stall which were enjoyed by everyone who attended.

Staff who are specially trained in dementia care from Dementia Action Alliance delivered the talk which covered topics such as how to spot the first signs of dementia, how to get a diagnosis, how to look after your loved one living with dementia and how to fund care as well as details of local support groups in the area.