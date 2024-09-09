Scarborough harbour to get £700,000 cash boost from Mayoral Investment Fund

£700,000 of funding has been approved for a new boat hoist in Scarborough harbour

A project to provide a new harbour boat hoist in Scarborough has been allocated £700,000 from the Mayoral Investment Fund.

The funding allocation was approved on Friday, September 6, at a meeting of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Improved infrastructure created by the Scarborough harbour boat hoist would safeguard 15 jobs, improve business supply chains and enable increased days at sea by the fishing fleet.

The scheme is one of six funding allocations approved across the county, which will see £4 million of mayoral funding invested in affordable homes projects and local authority infrastructure schemes.

The Combined Authority also approved Mayoral Investment Fund support for three York and North Yorkshire Brownfield Housing Fund schemes in York and Gargrave.

This will support the building of 181 homes in total, all of which are affordable.

Other projects approved include improvements to electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Hambleton and Craven areas.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: “I’m pleased that, as a Combined Authority, we are in a position to enable important projects right across our region.

“We’re using devolved funds to make a real difference. In this case, supporting key infrastructure projects, which support our economic and net zero ambitions, and another round of funding for affordable housing.

“Creating affordable homes will help us to reduce inequalities, raise living standards and create stronger communities.”

Cllr Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council, said: “The diverse range of schemes which have been given funding today clearly shows just how wide the benefits are of having more decision-making powers on a local level with millions of pounds of additional funding from the Government.”