People calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza held a vigil outside Scarborough Brunswick Centre on Saturday, December 16.

The vigil was held over three hours, with participants including anti-war, climate and social justice activists, members of the Muslim community and a diversity of ages and backgrounds.

One of the organisers, Stephanie Pride, said: “It was really heart-warming to see so many people taking time out their day to stand with us in calling for a desperately-needed ceasefire – something we think our government refuses to do.

“People have been forced to leave their homes as Israeli bombs destroy whole neighbourhoods, schools, hospitals, places of worship and refugee camps. Truly no-one and nowhere is safe.

“Without a ceasefire, there can be no end to the humanitarian crisis, nor any chance of justice for the Palestinians, or a wider resolution that could bring lasting peace.”

The vigil also raised £80 for Medical Aid for Palestinians, with many passers-by contributing.