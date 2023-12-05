Scarborough holiday park’s retrospective application for dozens of caravan pitches refused as ‘only option’

A retrospective application for dozens of caravan pitches on a farm outside Scarborough has been rejected by the council.

A retrospective application for dozens of caravan pitches on a farm outside Scarborough has been rejected by the council.

A retrospective application for dozens of caravan pitches on a farm outside Scarborough has been rejected by the council.

An application seeking part-retrospective planning permission for 38 caravan plots, 18 static caravans, and a holiday park amenity building has been refused by North Yorkshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019, the applicant was given approval for the conversion of existing outbuildings into three holiday cottages and permission for the use of land to accommodate 18 holiday pitches.

But the authority said that concerns over unauthorised developments since then were “so fundamental” that it “concluded that refusal was the only decision which was appropriate in this case”.

The retrospective planning application for Row Brow Farm, off Lady Edith’s Drive 3km from Scarborough town centre was submitted by Mr and Mrs Foster.

A council investigation found that the number of touring pitches had been “substantially increased” and that the development included “a larger amenity block containing a bar, outdoor seating area, and a BBQ area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers raised concerns about unauthorised developments on the site and their impact on the natural environment, obstructions to public rights of way, and “unacceptable un-neighbourly impacts”.

Several public rights of way run through the site and officers said that they were “most concerned” by a static caravan that “is obstructing one of the rights of way”.

The development has also had a “significant impact” on the general character of the area which has been “accepted by the applicants” who responded with a mitigation strategy.

Despite a request for a noise assessment from the larger amenity area, the council said “no such information was submitted” and environmental health officers reported receiving complaints about “alleged loud music from the premises” this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ecological investigation also found that a pond – which a report said could have been a habitat for great-crested newts – had been filled and developed on with “several static caravans”.

No objections were raised by the highway authority but two members of the public wrote to the council in opposition of the overall developments.

The planning authority concluded that in addition to the “principle of development being considered unacceptable”, the scheme was not in line with council policies and would impact public rights of way, neighbours’ amenity, and ecological assets.

The proposal for the “incongruous development” was rejected by North Yorkshire Council on Wednesday, November 29.