Scarborough home raises more than £400 following summer fair

A Scarborough home opened its doors to the community and raised more than £400 at their summer fair.

MHA Priceholme welcomed more than 50 people into the home and with their support managed to raise a total of £430.06.

The home arranged for tombola, raffle, refreshments and even had special visitors in the forms of Alpacas and Rabbits courtesy of Butterwick Alpaca Retreat.

The home provides residential care for up to 32 people.

The residents really enjoyed the visit from the Alpaca’s

George Robinson, activity coordinator said: “The summer fair was very popular, and we all had a great time.

“The weather was nice, we had people of all ages coming in and most importantly our residents were really happy.

“They got stuck in, took part in the games and couldn't stop smiling.

“The family members were also very happy and gave us some lovely feedback.

“The alpacas and rabbits were very popular with them and our residents loved them so much to the point they wanted them to stay.

“The funds raised will go towards some pottery lessons/classes which is what our residents want to do.

“We want to thank everyone for their support in making the fair a success and look forward to seeing them for the next one.”