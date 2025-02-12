Scarborough hospice launches spring raffle in aid of patient care

Marjorie Oates plans to put her winnings towards her next holiday

Saint Catherine’s has launched a spring cash raffle in aid of patient care - with a top prize of £2,500!

The raffle will be drawn on Thursday March 13 and the prizes are as follows:

First prize - £2,500

Second prize - £250

Third prize - 5 x £50

One of last year’s winners was Marjorie Oates, who has volunteered at Saint Catherine’s for over 10 years, both on reception and in the charity shops.

She was thrilled to win £250 and said: “I’ve never won anything before. I couldn’t believe it – and it was Friday 13th too! I was on my way back from holiday when I found out, so this will go towards my next holiday.”

Marjorie added that she loves the hospice and likes to do anything she can to help – including taking part in regular hospice raffles as all the proceeds go towards patient care.

Susan Stephenson, fundraiser, said: “Every ticket sold will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist end-of-life services.

“It costs around £6 million a year to run all of our services.

“With just a third of our funding available from the government, every pound counts and is very much appreciated.

“Our services make such a difference – here are some of the comments we have received about our care.”

“All of the staff are truly amazing. They are the most caring and considerate people anyone could ask for in the difficult times.”

“The care given to my Dad was outstanding. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

“Everyone was wonderful, without exception. The quality of care was beyond our expectations. Nothing was too much trouble.”

Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now in all Saint Catherine’s charity shops and available to order online at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop/