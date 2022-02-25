Scarborough Hospitality Association to host ‘Expo 22’ at Scarborough Spa

Scarborough Hospitality Association are bringing the ‘Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism and Business Expo’ event back to Scarborough Spa on Wednesday March 2.

The exhibition will return after a two-year absence on Wednesday March 2.

The event will see over 140 businesses exhibiting their products and services to hospitality and retail traders across the borough and beyond. Over 1,000 hospitality businesses attended the event in 2019.

Exhibitors from a range of food, drink and service providers and attractions will come together from across the region, including Bid Foods, Booker, Millers,Hopwells, Whitby Gin, Wold Top Brewery and tourism leader Visit England.

Shirley Smith, Chairman of the Scarborough Hospitality Association, said: “We are delighted to be holding the event once again at Scarborough Spa and look forward to welcoming businesses from across Yorkshire and beyond; it is fantastic to see so many businesses coming together to showcase what fantastic produce we have to offer our visitors to the area.”

Beverley Waites, Catering Development Manager for Booker Wholesale, said: “We are really looking forward to the event this year and discussing the products that we can provide to businesses from across the region.”

Janet Deacon, the borough council’s Head of Tourism and Culture, said: “This is a fantastic event which enables our independent producers to showcase their products and provides a great opportunity for business to business networking. I am really looking forward to meeting our local businesses and suppliers in person after two years of disruption”.